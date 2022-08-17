"Every class had a classroom" for Salpointe's first day of school after fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Salpointe Catholic High School welcomed students back to school--a week later than originally planned, but with enough classroom space for everyone, even without the six classrooms claimed by fire in July.

The first day was pushed back to August 16 from the original August 8 start date due to damage from the July 17 fire. The fire spread throughout the school's English wing, eventually damaging six classrooms to the point where they would be deemed unusable for school.

Temporary classrooms will take the place of those lost in the fire, and scheduling around the unusable spaces until the damaged rooms can be repaired.

"We are handicapped in a way, in that the six classrooms that were destroyed are not replaced yet we're gonna be having modulars installed on the campus," said Salpointe President Kay Sullivan. "But for now every class had a classroom we just tightened up the schedule, and every student had a place and every teacher was thrilled to be back teaching a normal fashion."

Salpointe officials say they hope to have the destroyed classrooms rebuilt and ready for students by fall of 2023.