Fire breaks out at Salpointe High School

High school says water, smoke damage impacts two wings of school
Google Maps look of Salpointe High School
Posted at 3:53 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 06:53:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department says crews were called to Salpointe Catholic High School around 8 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a fire.

Firefighters say they were able to control the fire by 9:12. No injuries were reported.

In a Facebook post, Salpointe says the the 700 wing (English) and the 400 wing suffered water damage.

Salpointe also says the campus is closed Monday July, 18th and all activities are canceled.

The Tucson Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

