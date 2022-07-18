Fire breaks out at Salpointe High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department says crews were called to Salpointe Catholic High School around 8 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a fire.

Firefighters say they were able to control the fire by 9:12. No injuries were reported.

SCHOOL FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled a 2-alarm fire at Salpointe High School. Fought defensively, #TFD was dispatched at 8:10, first units on scene at 8:14. Fire called under control at 9:12. No injuries. Fire investigators are on scene https://t.co/AjZ7JqoLeD — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) July 18, 2022

In a Facebook post, Salpointe says the the 700 wing (English) and the 400 wing suffered water damage.

Salpointe also says the campus is closed Monday July, 18th and all activities are canceled.

The Tucson Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.