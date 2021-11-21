Watch
Escaped suspect wanted in Sierra Vista case back in custody

Posted at 10:08 AM, Nov 21, 2021
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect wanted in a Sierra Vista domestic violence case who escaped custody has been arrested.

Sierra Vista police say 29-year-old Tyler Nahoopii was taken back into custody Saturday.

They say he was wanted on suspicion of domestic violence, criminal damage and domestic violence disorderly conduct charges stemming from a Sept. 9 incident.

Police tried to arrest Nahoopii on Nov. 12, but he was able to get away and run from the area and couldn't be located after an extensive search.

Authorities say Nahoopii now is facing charges of resisting arrest, escape and theft.

It's unclear if Nahoopii has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

