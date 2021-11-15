Sierra Vista Police searching for escaped suspect

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Police are actively searching for a suspect who escaped police custody during an arrest Nov. 12.

29-year-old Tyler Nahoopii of Sierra Vista escaped police custody during an arrest at around 9 p.m. Friday, police say. He was seen in the 4300 block of South Highway 92, where officers attempted to take him into custody but he resisted arrest. Police say while he was being taken over to a patrol vehicle, he fled and ran from the area.

Nahoopii is wanted for domestic violence criminal damage and domestic violence disorderly conduct charges from a incident Sept. 9, police say. He is now wanted for new charges of resisting arrest, escape, and theft.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Sierra Vista Police Department 520-452-7500.

----

