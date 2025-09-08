Erik Hite Foundation hosting eleventh annual Circle of Care gala

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Erik Hite Foundation is hosting its 11th annual First Responders Circle of Care Gala with an enchanted splendor theme.

The event is at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort on November 8 and it is honoring those who serve and protect.

The commander sponsor is the Fraternal Order of Police Tucson Lodge 1. The title sponsor is the Mike and Claudia Levin Family.

The Erik Hite Foundation is named after Erik Hite, who worked at the Tucson Police Department from 2004 to 2008. He passed away in 2008 in the line of duty.

