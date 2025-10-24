Endangered pupfish introduced into Biosphere 2's desert habitat

The University of Arizona-owned Biosphere 2 introduced the critically endangered Sonoyta pupfish into a stream inside of its desert biome Friday.

Once found throughout the region, the pupfish can now only be found in the Southwest portion of Organ Pipe National Monument, near the International Border.

"The only place in Arizona where they exist is Quitobaquito Spring, naturally," said Brett Montgomery, a pupfish specialist with Arizona Game and Fish. "That's just one disaster away from them not existing anymore. So, that's why we set up this refuge population."

Forty-eight pupfish were introduced today in the new stream at Biosphere 2.

The introduction of pupfish is part of a Safe Harbor agreement between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Arizona Game and Fish and Biosphere 2.

"Now we are becoming a safe haven for a species of fish that is endangered and I'm thrilled we can do that," said Joaquin Ruiz, Biosphere 2 director. "It has to do with the scale of the place."

Arizona Game & Fish plans to introduce more in the coming months.

Pupfish have offspring several times a year.

They expect to see baby pupfish by spring.