What to expect as Trump, Emhoff set to visit Tucson on Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former President Donald J. Trump is set to make his second trip to southern Arizona in less than 30 days on Thursday, his campaign announced earlier this week.

The former president will land at Tucson International Airport prior to his scheduled visit to the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall downtown, where Trump will deliver remarks.

Trump is scheduled to begin speaking at 2:00 p.m at the music hall.

Traffic is expected to see an increase near downtown. Expect delays between 11:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is also scheduled to visit Tucson Thursday to represent the Harris campaign at an event.

Emhoff is scheduled to touch down in southern Arizona in the afternoon to attend a Democratic Party event, according to party spokespeople.

