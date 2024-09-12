Linda Ronstadt releases statement as Trump is set to host event in music hall with her namesake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson native Linda Ronstadt has released a statement in response to former president Donald J. Trump hosting an event at The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall.

Ronstadt released this statement on Facebook Wednesday evening:

Donald Trump is holding a rally on Thursday in a rented hall in my hometown, Tucson. I would prefer to ignore that sad fact. But since the building has my name on it, I need to say something.



It saddens me to see the former President bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit.



I don’t just deplore his toxic politics, his hatred of women, immigrants and people of color, his criminality, dishonesty and ignorance — although there’s that.



For me it comes down to this: In Nogales and across the southern border, the Trump Administration systematically ripped apart migrant families seeking asylum. Family separation made orphans of thousands of little children and babies, and brutalized their desperate mothers and fathers. It remains a humanitarian catastrophe that Physicians for Human Rights said met the criteria for torture.



There is no forgiving or forgetting the heartbreak he caused.



Trump first ran for President warning about rapists coming in from Mexico. I’m worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House.



Linda Ronstadt



P.S. to J.D. Vance:



I raised two adopted children in Tucson as a single mom. They are both grown and living in their own houses. I live with a cat. Am I half a childless cat lady because I’m unmarried and didn’t give birth to my kids? Call me what you want, but this cat lady will be voting proudly in November for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz .



The former president will land at Tucson International Airport prior to his scheduled visit to the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall downtown.

Trump is scheduled to begin speaking at 2:00 p.m at the music hall.