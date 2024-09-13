Trump speaks in Tucson on Thursday days after debate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large crowd gathered for the former President’s remarks, with hundreds turned away after the Ronstadt Music Hill reached its capacity of roughly 2,000 people.

KGUN 9 spoke with many Trump supporters from Arizona and the Tucson area.

Dustin Knoll, from the Northside of Tucson, says this was his first time at a campaign event and this election will be the first time he’s ever voted in 47 years. He believes things have gotten worse during Joe Biden’s presidency, pointing to drug smuggling at the border, homelessness and crime.

“I’m a plumber and I’ve had tools stolen,” he said. “And I’m saying we need a lot more police activity because I feel like I get nothing. And I feel like as a working person, I just feel like you’re left behind. And I see that from everybody.” When asked about why he feels Trump is the right candidate to address those issues, Knoll did not hesitate. “Because I think that he’s assertive,” he replied. “He knows what he’s gonna do. He has a plan.”

Sarah Pfeifer is a Trump supporter who just moved to Tucson from Nebraska. She points to his stances on immigration and the economy as big draws for her.

“As a millennial I graduated in 2008, which was not ideal,” she explained. “And then I got out of college and there still wasn’t many jobs. And I was just like, ‘Something’s gotta change.’ And he started running and he seemed like he was legit… He’s a businessman, so just like everything he did all around last time was great. And this time, I think he learned a lot from the last time he was in.”

KGUN 9 also spoke with a family from Germany, who says they were in Nevada recently and decided to make the trip to Tucson to see Trump. They believe he is a problem-solver, and that Germany and the U.S. are facing similar problems.