WATCH LIVE: Juan Ciscomani, Kirsten Engel face off in CD 6 debate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, in partnership with the Arizona Media Association, is continuing its debate series leading up to election day.

This evening at 7 p.m., KGUN 9 will livestream the U.S. Congressional District 6 debate between incumbent Republican Juan Ciscomani and Democrat challenger Kirsten Engel.

This race is the second time Ciscomani and Engel have run against each other for a seat in Congress. The two vied for the open seat in 2022 when Democrat Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick did not seek reelection.

WATCH LIVE DEBATE AT 7PM:

Find the full schedule of Arizona Clean Elections debates at azmedia.org/2024-arizona-debates.

