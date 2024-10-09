Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Juan Ciscomani, Kirsten Engel face off in CD 6 debate

The two candidates ran against each other for the open seat in Arizona's 6th Congressional District in 2022
Arizona Clean Elections
The debate will stream live on kgun9.com at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, in partnership with the Arizona Media Association, is continuing its debate series leading up to election day.

This evening at 7 p.m., KGUN 9 will livestream the U.S. Congressional District 6 debate between incumbent Republican Juan Ciscomani and Democrat challenger Kirsten Engel.

This race is the second time Ciscomani and Engel have run against each other for a seat in Congress. The two vied for the open seat in 2022 when Democrat Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick did not seek reelection.

Find the full schedule of Arizona Clean Elections debates at azmedia.org/2024-arizona-debates.

