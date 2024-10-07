Kirsten Engel takes on Rep. Juan Ciscomani for Congressional District 6 rematch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kirsten Engel is once again running for Congress in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, after narrowly losing to Republican Juan Ciscomani in 2022.

Engel, a Democrat, came just 1.5% short of a victory in the last race but says she’s ready to try again, with a focus on addressing key issues affecting voters in Southern Arizona, including the border, fentanyl crisis, government spending, and abortion rights.

"I first ran for office as a mom, advocating for more funding for our public schools and a better life for our teachers," Engel said.

Abortion remains one of the top issues for Engel, who pointed to Arizona’s 15-week abortion ban, which lacks exceptions for rape or incest. She expressed concern over the loss of reproductive rights.

“As a mom, as a woman myself, I would like to fight for reproductive rights. My daughter has fewer rights than I did, than even her grandmother did,” she said.

WATCH KENNY'S FULL-LENGTH INTERVIEW WITH KIRSTEN ENGEL:

KGUN 9's full interview with CD 6 candidate Kirsten Engel

On the subject of border security, Engel criticized both parties, as well as Ciscomani, for rejecting a border security bill earlier this year—one she says she would have supported.

"It would have secured the border and also helped us in getting on top of the very real issue of the fentanyl crisis and human smuggling. My opponent rejected it because President Trump told him to, to keep the border a crisis," Engel said.

She also took aim at Ciscomani’s stance on government spending, citing his opposition to legislation she believes would help tackle the deficit by enabling Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

“Which is actually going to save the federal government $6 billion the first year that it’s in effect,” Engel added.