Rep. Ciscomani hopes serving constituents is key to reelection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are some prickly issues in the race for Congressional District 6. To win a second term, Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani will have to convince voters he has done a good job for them and he’ll continue to take care of issues they care about.

Juan Ciscomani says he puts a lot of effort into taking care of constituents no matter what their political party may be. On this day, he met with Tucson’s Democratic Mayor Regina Romero, and Tucson Chief Chad Kasmar about getting more than four million dollars in Federal money to replace worn out police cars — some of them 13 years old or older.

“And I think as this district selects the individual that they want them, representing them based on the individual, not so much the political party, the political leaning. It's are you showing up? Are you listening? Are you reflecting the culture and who the district really is?

Congressional District 6 combines relatively liberal Tucson with more conservative rural areas to the east and north. It’s not a lock for either party. Voters there have sent Republicans and Democrats to Congress.

Ciscomani sees the border as a leading issue, but not just illegal immigration.

“So you're looking at the border, and that includes immigration overall, that includes work permits; that includes trade and commerce across the border; and that, of course, includes security.“

Ciscomani says he wants to focus resources to fight fentanyl smuggling and to make it quicker and easier to legally enter and stay in the U.S.

He says the bipartisan border bill had parts he liked and parts he didn’t, but he didn’t get to vote on it because it never got out of the Senate.

“What I wish would have happened because this was a Senate Bill, is that the Senate would have passed a version of that bill into the house so that we could work on it.”

Ciscomani says spending by Democrats and Republicans pumped up the Federal deficit and dragged down the economy. He wants to stop wasteful spending but channel money into the district when it can help build communities and jobs.

“We do efforts to increase and grow the economy, like keeping regulations low, lower taxes, allowing businesses to go and invest, hire people, pay their people more, all these things lift the economy and of course, inflation drops and prices are more affordable.”

On the issue of abortion, Ciscomani says there should not be a national ban against abortion.

“I've been clear on that. I support the exceptions, of course, for rape, for incest, for the life of the mother, obviously. I support IVF. So these are the issues that I want to be clear on, because I will never do anything to jeopardize a woman's health. And now it's going to be decided at the state level all across the country, so voters will have a direct say on that.”