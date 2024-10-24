Supervisor Heinz calls on Sheriff Nanos to end reelection bid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz has introduced a motion to censure Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos for putting Heather Lappin, his political opponent, on administrative leave.

In a statement, the District 2 Supervisor called Nanos' decision to place Lappin on leave "reckless and vindictive action," calling it "clear election interference." Heinz went on to say "he should also call off his campaign for reelection."

In his motion, Heinz says he wants the board to censure Nanos for what he calls violating the First Amendment rights of Sergeant Aaron Cross. Cross was placed on leave earlier this month for allegedly campaigning for Lappin while in department-issued attire.

Heinz is also asking the board to request an investigation into Nanos from the Arizona Attorney General's Office and United States Attorney for the District of Arizona to see if he broke the law by placing Lappin on leave.

Lappin, the Republican candidate for sheriff, was also placed on paid leave earlier this month for what Nanos calls violations of department rules, including not stopping Cross from campaigning in uniform, and improperly helping a reporter gain access to inmates for interviews.

In a four-page letter to the board in response to Heinz's motion, Nanos denied his allegation of election interference, saying he's attempting to turn the situation into a "political performance."

"The timing of these events was not of my choosing, but the obligation to deal with it in a manner that protects the country, and the department is my obligation," Nanos wrote.

In a statement, the Heather Lappin campaign said "Nanos abused his power by forcing his opponent to stop campaigning just as voting begins in Pima County."

Nanos responded, saying that being on leave has no impact on Lappin's ability to campaign since she should not be campaigning while on duty.

In his letter, Nanos says the board of supervisors is free to contact him at any time. The board asked him to appear at its Oct. 15 meeting to answer questions about a different investigation, but he did not show up.

The board of supervisors will consider Supervisor Heinz's motion at their next meeting on Nov 12.

Watch KGUN 9's Craig Smith ask Sheriff Nano's about his decision to place Heather Lappin on leave: