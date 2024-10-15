Pima County Sheriff candidate Heather Lappin placed on administrative leave

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Republican Pima County Sheriff candidate and 19-year department veteran Heather Lappin has been placed on administrative leave by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, she confirmed in an email to KGUN 9 Tuesday morning.

Lappin, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Sheriff Chris Nanos in November's election, said "I have been placed on administrative leave by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. I have been directed to not discuss the reasons, so that the only information is provided by the Sheriff and his administration."

Lappin, who currently serves as the East Section Commander at the Pima County Adult Detention Center, then pointed towards the election as a potential reason for the decision, saying "This appears to be yet another attempt to suppress the opinions of both myself and numerous other employees that are hoping for positive change in leadership, undermining freedom of speech and open discourse. I have done nothing wrong other than challenge him in an election."

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Pima County Sheriff's Department for more information, but have not heard back as of time of publication.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to bring you updates as they come in on-air and online.