Republicans, Democrats in Tucson hold debate watch parties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, Democrats and Republicans around Pima County gathered to watch the first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Chants of "U-S-A" and "We're not going back" could be heard from outside America Eat Co. food court, where the Pima County Democrats held their debate night watch party.

Those at the event say Harris was the winner on important issues like reproductive rights, and the economy. They also said she was the winner overall.

One lifelong Tucsonan and lifelong Democrat, Hawk Mann said this debate was much better for Democrats when compared with the Biden and Trump debate back in June.

"I think even the Republicans themselves have to admit Kamala is kind of wiping the floor with Donald Trump," Mann said. "She’s laying out bait, talking about crowd sizes, about loans he took when he entered college. I admit obviously that Joe Biden was absolutely floundered when he was in his debate. I think Trump is getting just as destroyed, if not more so.”

Republicans on the other side of town did not agree with Mann.

Wilbur’s Grill at the Ramada by Wyndham Viscount Suites was packed with supporters of former President Donald Trump, both inside and outside the restaurant.

Compared to his debate with President Joe Biden a few months ago, one of his supporters at the debate party said the last debate was more fair when CNN moderated it. She also said Trump came in with some strong points during the debate.

“Moving forward, I think Trump will be best for this country. I think he deserves a chance. I think he has been treated highly unfairly and we shall see, but it just comes down to the people. I don’t think it truly comes down to the debate,” Trump supporter Mia Santos said.

When he talked about the economy, the Trump supporters said he really stressed what he has been asking people during his campaign, which is “are you better off than you were four years ago when he was president?”

“I know what Trump did four years ago. I know what he did. Most people know what he did. We didn’t suffer like we have now and so people just have to think about that. And Harris is still under this administration,” Santos said.

When asked about how Trump performed during the border and immigration portion of the debate, a couple who moved to Tucson from Pennsylvania a few months ago said he did well. They said the border was even an issue over there and said they feel like Trump really exemplified that it’s a problem not just in one state.

Trump’s supporters said they feel like Harris stressed that people cannot go back to a Trump administration, when in reality they feel like they cannot go back to an administration with Harris in it.