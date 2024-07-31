Incumbent Rep. Juan Ciscomani ready to turn attention to general election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rep. Juan Ciscomani, his family and friends celebrated clinching the Republican nomination for Congressional District 6, then turned their attention to fighting Democrat Kirsten Engel in the General election.

Congressional campaigns tend to reflect issues in the presidential campaign. Ciscomani says the Democrats changing their nominee from President Joe Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris will not make much difference to how he campaigns.

“We were campaigning against Biden, because those were his policies, and he owns every single one of them. Kamala Harris owns every single one of those policies the same way," Ciscomani said.

"She not only signs up for that agenda, but she's been there the entire time, promoting it, but actually backing it up and creating a lot of the crisis that we see both in our economy and at the border," said Ciscomani Tuesday night. "So in my mind, nothing changes.”

Congressional District 6 combines eastern Pima County with Cochise and several other rural counties. That mix means the area swings between electing Republicans and Democrats, but usually more centrist examples from either party.

Ciscomani says he’s worked hard to take care of the people of the district regardless of their politics.