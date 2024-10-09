Heather Lappin faces incumbent Chris Nanos in Pima County Sheriff race

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the Pima County Sheriff's race, incumbent Sheriff Chris Nanos will be facing challenger Heather Lappin for the role of the chief enforcement officer in the county.

After an almost 20-year career in law enforcement, Lappin says she is running to make a difference in her community.

“I’ve just been able to observe some troubling voids in leadership that I felt like I could fill in a better matter than what they’re being filled right now,” Lappin said.

Lappin won her primary race in July against Bill Phillips and Terry Frederick with about 45% of the votes cast.

Lappin stresses the importance of leadership in the role and says she would implement servant-based and people-first leadership.

“We look at policy and we look at what people are…how things are going, but what really impacts the community is morale, the culture, the philosophy of the department,” Lappin said.

WATCH MADISON'S FULL-LENGTH INTERVIEW WITH HEATHER LAPPIN:

KGUN 9's full interview with Pima County Sheriff candidate Heather Lappin

In recent years the department has faced staffing shortages. Sheriff Chris Nanos said PCSD paid nearly $9 million in overtime in 2022. This is $7 million to $8 million more than the county budgeted. Thirty-nine new deputies recently graduated from the basic law enforcement training academy and the department says they’re now almost fully staffed.

Lappin says the department should focus on retention when it comes to addressing staffing.

“I think it's important to raise the standards, increase the level of training that our department members are getting, and then really focus on career development in the jail, on the streets, in our dispatch center, in our communication center,” Lappin said.

When it comes to addressing crime in the county, Lappin says they need to create a culture of people wanting to community police, collaboration with outside agencies and increased training.

“You put the staffing back in patrol. You give the directed patrol units a new mission, which is quality of life for businesses and residents,” Lappin said. “And you are focused on the fentanyl issue. You are focused on the opioid crisis. You are focused on the unhoused and helping them get resources, right? We train them how to get resources, and then we also require them to follow the law.”

With regards to the Pima County Jail, she says current issues are employee development and staffing—which impacts the inmates.

“They are there as a punishment, not as a torture, right? So we need to make sure that we are taking care of the people inside of the Pima County Adult Detention Center to the best of our abilities so that they leave us wanting to be better, wanting to not commit crimes again,” Lappin said.

She says she will fully support whatever the recommendation is regarding the jail.

“The Board of Supervisors, the funding, all that has to happen before the sheriff has anything to do with it to begin with. Do we need a new jail? We probably do,” Lappin said.

If elected, Lappin would be the first female elected as Pima County Sheriff.

“I do not believe it's a credential, right, but it's so exciting to be part of history, to potentially be part of history,” Lappin said.