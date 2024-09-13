PCSD says they're almost fully staffed, 44 graduate from basic law enforcement training academy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) says they're almost fully staffed after facing a shortage of workers over the last few years. Sheriff Chris Nanos said PCSD paid almost $9 million in overtime alone in 2022.

Today at Tucson Baptist Church, a graduation ceremony was held for 44 graduates consisting of 39 new deputies and five officers from other nearby agencies.

Recruiters say Class 24-1 is one of the largest graduating classes from the last few years.

Graduate Tiffany Aquino says she was motivated to join by her interest in crime scene investigations. She adds that this field of work is rewarding and recommends others to join.

“If you like a career where you're tested, you're challenged and you like to figure things out, in a split second, absolutely," Aquino said. "If you like that kind of atmosphere, absolutely.”

Aquino says her biggest challenge during the academy defensive tactic training.

“You're doing things a certain way your whole life and you have to relearn a way that they want you to," said Aquino. "It's just hard to implement that when you—it's like muscle memory to you already. So, you have to try and do that their way.”

Another graduate, Arthur O. Natividad, tells me his mom’s social work career inspired him to join the force.

“Actually that is a major factor in my life, which is like serving the community," O. Natividad said. "Taking care of the people. And prior to this, I was working in the resorts. So I was actually taking care of people, but this one is actually more worth it.”

O. Natividad says he enjoys the discipline that comes with law enforcement.

“For law enforcement, you actually need to have the drive to be in it," said O. Natividad. "To study law and then be able to take care of people and be compassionate as well. And also being able to make sure officer safety is in there.”

Next Monday, the graduates start advanced basic training for three weeks with more training following that.