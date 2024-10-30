Gen Z voters sit down to discuss issues that matter to them the most ahead of 2024 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ahead of the November 5th election, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have made it a point to energize first-time voters.

Generation Z, or Gen Z, are people born between 1997 and 2012. And for many, this is the first election they can vote in.

KGUN9 sat down with four University of Arizona voters, two of them first-time voters, to discuss what issues matter the most to them.

“Discrimination around the country, being profiled constantly doesn't feel good," says Juan Serrano, a first-time voter and senior at the University of Arizona. "So, I want to be able to live in a nation where I can go to a convenience store and not feel like I'm being watched every step, every second, and just be able to feel like a normal person.”

"Gun violence and reproductive rights are kind of my priority," says Jessica Davis, a senior and second-time voter.

“We had a shooting just a few weeks ago, and someone died and was right on campus and no classes were canceled or anything. So it's just like, so prevalent," says Kim Ngomo, a senior and first-time voter.

There has been no shortage of campaign visits at the University and in Tucson this election cycle.

As both parties continue their push to motivate low-propensity voters, these four talked about potential solutions.

"I just hope that there's more. I hope that there's more regulations on who can buy guns and how fast that they can be sold to somebody," says Marissa Orr, a senior and second-time voter.

"What I would like to not see done is like, just the typical like, thoughts and prayers," says Davis, "I remember when Sandy Hook happened, and just like, I feel like every year is a different headline."

"Jessica talked about Sandy Hook. We said, Never again. Will we let this happen? And almost decade more later, we're talking about schools like Uvalde," says Serrano, "I was watching the news when that was unfolding, and I broke down. I couldn't handle it and so now being at the university where we’ve had two incidents with guns. It just doesn’t feel good."

These voters also talked about how they have seen a shift in the atmosphere around this election.

"It's a little bit concerning how entertaining American politics has been recently. I think that both of the opponents are talking about serious issues, and still, like jokes come out of that, and it's not really taken seriously," says Davis.

"I do think that within like America and politics, I think we're all ready to like, well, not all of us, but we're ready to move forward. I think just from like, the shift from like 2020 to like now, it definitely has changed. And I think we're all just like, ready to like, keep going and keep moving forward," says Ngomo.