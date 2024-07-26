TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sen. Mark Kelly, whose name is being touted among democrats as a potential vice presidential nominee, is speaking out against republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance.

Kelly says he's concerned about Vance's stance on women's rights, along with other issues.

"What is wrong about a woman who has been raped to...be able to terminate a pregnancy? I have two daughters and a granddaughter. I really worry about their rights if Donald Trump is elected again and JD Vance is vice president," Kelly told reporters. "I mean, that really concerns me."

Gabby Giffords hits campaign trail for Harris as Dems eye Sen. Kelly for VP nom

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who is married to Kelly, took to the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday in Pennsylvania.

The Giffords team says the event had been planned long before Kelly's name entered the conversation around filling out the second half of the democratic presidential ticket.

Stumping in front of signs reading "gun laws save lives"—Giffords' primary advocacy cause since she herself was shot in the head at a 'Congress on Your Corner' event in Tucson in 2011—she said of her husband, "He is my best friend. He is so funny, funny, funny. I love him a lot."

Kelly has indicated that he is ready to serve as her running mate if asked.