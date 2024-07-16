Pima County Republican leaders see Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance as beneficial

J.D. Vance is a junior senator in Ohio who was elected in 2022 and took office in January 2023. In 2016 he was against Trump becoming president, but has since changed his stance on the president in recent years.

“I’m a never-Trump guy. I never liked him,” he said in a 2016 interview.

However, in recent years he changed his mind about Trump and is now his running mate in the 2024 election.

“I was wrong. I think it’s pretty simple that when the facts change in this country, you ought to change your mind,” Vance said in a 2022 interview.

The chairman of the Pima County GOP, Dave Smith, said Vance’s change of mind could actually benefit both him and Trump’s odds of winning.

“It shows that JD has the ability to learn, to grow, to analyze, and adapt,” Smith said.

Smith also feels like it shows Trump can change people’s mind and reach out to others that were not originally on his side.

“And that’s exactly what I think America wants now, compromise, teamwork,” Smith said.

Senator Vance has been in the U.S. Senate for about a year and a half. For Smith, his experience-level is enough to take on the role of vice president of the United States.

“His eyes are still fresh and that’s what I want. I think everybody, we want change and he is going to be that kind of person,” he said.

Smith also feels as if he has been strong on issues Republicans care about the most when questioning during Senate committee meetings, saying, “Everything from the border to budget to international affairs.”

Alan Nichols, the chairman of Arizona Legislative District said Vance’s blue-collar background is an asset to the Trump campaign.

“If anybody is going to be able to relate to the quote on quote common man in our country, it’s JD, and I think he’s going to be able to bring some of that past experience into government,” Nichols said.

Smith feels as if Vance is a better choice than Vice President Kamala Harris. He said he feels like he is more articulate than her. He also feels like he’s a better choice than former Vice President Mike Pence, who served under Trump because he said his stance on issues are stronger.

“It’s a wonderful balance to a billionaire to a man who came up from nothing,” Smith said about Vance.