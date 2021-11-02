Election Day 2021: What you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's election day and voters will decide on Proposition 410 and 206, as well as the city council races of Ward three, five and six.

Proposition 206

Proposition 206 is the proposed minimum wage hike. By 2025, the minimum wage in Tucson will be $15 per hour. It will come in increments, starting with a increase in April of 2022.

$13 by April 1, 2022

$13.50 by January 1, 2023

$14.25 by January 1, 2024

$15.00 by January 1, 2025

Business owners across Tucson are for the hike but some are against. Dwight Metzger, the owner of the Gloo Factory, said the minimum wage hike is important because it helps the employees.

But HT Metals owner Carlos Ruiz said the hike is actually not good for employees and employers.

“I think it puts a barrier between my relationship with my employees and myself as the business owner, and it creates an anti-business climate in Tucson in general," Ruiz said.

Proposition 410

Proposition 410 will increase the salaries of the mayor and council members. The mayor's salary would increase to $54,000 and the city council members would increase to $36,000. The hike would go into effect on December 4, 2023. The salaries would also adjust based off the cost of living.

"We have this conversation every time this particular item goes to the voters," Mayor Regina Romero said. "I know that just around this table, there are at least four of us that have to work."

Voting Locations

The voting locations close by 7p.m. and there are seven across Tucson:

Department of Housing and Community Development 310 N. Commerce Park Loop

Morris K. Udall Regional Center7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center2160 N. 6th Avenue

William Clements Recreation Center8155 E. Poinciana Drive

El Pueblo Senior Center101 W. Irvington Road

Parks and Recreation Administration Randolph Park 900 S. Randolph Way

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center800 E. 12th Street

The Pima County Recorder's office locations are available for drop off ballots only.

Make sure to bring your ID when going to vote.

