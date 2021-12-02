Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

El Rio Neighborhood Center briefly evacuated Thursday

Potential gas leak cleared, evacuation lifted
What was thought to be a gas leak briefly evacuated a building on Speedway Thursday.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 13:48:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What was thought to be a gas leak briefly evacuated a building on Speedway Thursday.

According to the Pima Community College alert system, El Rio Neighborhood Center at 1390 E. Speedway was evacuated in the 11 a.m. hour.

A Southwest Gas spokeswoman said there was no gas leak at the scene and lifted the evacuation.

Crews remained on scene to find the source of the smell that prompted what people believed was a gas leak.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!