El Pais Campground welcomes gem show visitors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase brings in lots of tourists, so hotel prices are higher than usual. But that’s not a problem for people staying in campers, RVs or even tents. Family-owned El Pais Campground has many gem show visitors staying in their unique setup.

Lindsay Howe and her family are from Cincinnati, Ohio. They've lived out of a school bus for almost a year, but had a hard time finding a place to park it.

“You could be the best person in the world, but because they look like a little hippy on a school bus, they don’t want to take you,” said Howe.

At El Pais Campground, she’s not only accepted but welcomed. She loves the unique features and said it’s like home.

“This is our little family. When we came out here we did not know a soul,” said Howe.

Toni Story is part of what brings the family feel to the campground. Her family has been working to create the unique retro vibe.

“My daughter, she graduated from F.I.T. in New York for design. so this was my way of getting her back here. I said, "Let's buy a place and you can design it,’” said Story.

She wants to renovate the motel, and surprisingly, the gem show has helped with that.

“It brings in a lot of talent that have great ideas that always lend a hand and really share in the vision,” she said.

The business keeps her going as well. And the visitors have no problem helping with that. I spoke to guests who say the unique features of the campground make this the perfect place for their unique lifestyle.

“It's really unique. It's interesting. it’s fun,” said Steve Jack.

“It's a little bit more personal. you get to experience more of the culture around here,” said Caroline Engel.

Brooks Smith said living from his trailer saves him money when it comes to enjoying attractions like the Tucson Gem Show.

“Hotels can get really expensive, obviously, and this kind of lifestyle, if you can do it then you’re kind of just free to go where you want.”

Tony Story likes to keep her prices low during these times.

“It's about offering something affordably, and enjoying the ride.”

People also have the option to rent out a camper here. On Air BnB you can search “The Nug” for a night stay. There are still availabilities for anyone looking for a place for the gem show, or just wanting to give the camper life a try.