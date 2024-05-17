Eegee's 'unofficially' breaks world record to celebrate the flavor of summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a new "unofficial" world record for Eegee's: The Tucson fast food restaurant tells us they've broken the 50-year-old record for the 'highest watermelon drop from an airplane'.

They set the new record height at 200 feet, smashing the previous mark of 167 feet—along with the watermelon itself, of course.

The reason this Tucson-original eatery decided to perform the record breaking stunt? Summer's coming early to Tucson this year, in the form of its long-synonymous-with-summer Eegee's flavor, watermelon.

Typically relegated to the July flavor of the month, Eegee's is now naming watermelon as the 'Flavor of the Summer' in Southern Arizona. Watermelon has long had a strong following in and around the Old Pueblo, with the company even filling a special request to get the flavor to city of Tucson frontline workers back in 2020.

Eegee's tells KGUN 9 its watermelon frozen refreshments will be available starting Thursday, May 23, and will continue its reign throughout the summer.

See the entire stunt below:

Watermelon is the new Flavor of the Summer at Eegee's

More Eegee's news: