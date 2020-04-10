Eegee's delivers special watermelon request to Tucson Police, Tucson Fire, Community Food Bank

TUCSON, Ariz. — Eegee's delivered a special request for watermelon to Tucson Police, Tucson Fire and Community Food Bank staff and volunteers Friday per Mayor Romero's request.

A request from Regina Romero on social media to eegee's prompted a special delivery to show gratitude of Tucson Police and Tucson Fire first responders along with the staff and volunteers helping at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, according to a press release from Meyor Romero's office.

“We were pleased to help Mayor Romero with this special request and used what limited watermelon inventory we had to meet the request,” Eegee’s CEO Ron Petty said.

Mayor Romero helped deliver the favorite frozen delight to thank them for protecting the Tucson community during the pandemic.

“Our community is working so hard to make sure our residents are cared for and I thought a Watermelon eegees would be a Tucson way to lift the spirits of those on the front lines. I was delighted when eegee’s said they would help.," Mayor Romero said.