Eegee's announces its new permanent flavor

KGUN 9
An exterior shot of the eegee's Irvington/I-19 location.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 14:22:37-04

Following 15 days of public voting, Eegee's announced its brand new permanent flavor of eegee on Tuesday: Mango.

The local sandwich chain said on social media that mango received more than 28,000 votes. It will be available as a regular, daily flavor at the end of April.

This is the first permanent flavor that Eegee's has added in more than 40 years. It joins lemon, strawberry and piña colada.

Other flavors that were being considered, but didn't make the cut, included orange, raspberry, lime, cherry and watermelon cucumber.

