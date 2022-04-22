Eegee's helps Saguaro High School senior with promposal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With prom season right around the corner, Eegee's play role in a seniors promposal.
Eegee's tweeted a few weeks ago offering their helping hand for promposals.
Ramiro, a senior at Saguaro High School (SHS), quickly jumped on Eegee's promposal opportunity to ask his girlfriend Leah to prom.
They have dated for two years. Leah is also a senior at SHS.
On a Wednesday afternoon, he gathered all her friends and asked them to wear t-shirts spelling out P-R-O-M?
Ramiro held a sign that reads, "My goal is to kick it with you at prom!"
Leah made her way to Eegee’s on Broadway with her parents and got the surprise of a lifetime.
Eegee’s helped coordinate the whole thing and got Ramiro ready for the big moment.
Leah said yes, with tears in her eyes.
"I know Eegee's is a popular place for lunch after school and after hearing Ramiro's story, we definitely wanted to hop on board with him, it was a no brainer," Senior Engagement Manger Gabriel Oropeza said.
Eegee’s has always been a special place for the young couple. They had their first date at Eegee’s two years ago!
