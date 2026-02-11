Early Voting begins for RTA-Next Election in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Early voting for Pima County’s transportation plan began Wednesday.

The election happens every 10 years.

KGUN 9 News Anchor Concetta Callahan met with Pima County Recorder, Gabriella Cazares-Kelly.

She told her voters will be asked if they want to continue funding a half-cent sales tax for the Regional Transportation Authority and to approve another 20-year transportation and transit plan.

The new plan, RTA-Next, would build on the success of the first $2.1 billion 20-year RTA Plan passed by voters in 2006.

“This Regional Transportation Authority plan includes roads that are here within the city, within different municipalities in Pima County, but also unincorporated Pima County, including rural and tribal areas,” explained Cazares-Kelly.

The current plan expires June 30, 2026, after funding more than 1,000 transportation and transit improvements.

All ballots must be returned to Pima County Elections by 7 p.m., March 10, 2026.