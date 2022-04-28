Duster production moving to New Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 1970s Southwest HBO TV series Duster will be moving their production to New Mexcio.

Tucson offers unique sites, capable crew and a supportive community but lacks the main attraction for large studios: State film incentives.

Even after one-time financial support provided by Visit Tucson, the City of Tucson, Pima County, Rio Nuevo, and the Arizona Office of Tourism to keep the first season here in Tucson, it was not enough to try and lure HBO away from the neighboring state.

Timing is also an issue since state incentives won't be available until the end of 2022, while the series needs to begin pre-production in July.

HBO will base a few episodes in Tucson.

