DUSK Music Festival returns to Tucson with popular headliners, local artists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Dusk Festival is back in Tucson this weekend after being canceled last year, and preparations are underway in Jacome Plaza.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how much I love doing this type of event,” said Page Repp, a founder and director of Dusk Music Festival.

Repp says they’re expecting around 12,000 people.

“I love music and the combination of that and art and food, and being able to provide a large-scale event for the city of Tucson is what fuels my excitement and passion for putting the festival on each year,” Repp said.

Repp says Tucson Police, Fire, and private security will be managing the crowds, making for a total of around 100 guards. He says there will be plenty of space for guests as well.

“We’re very optimistic that everybody’s just going to have a wonderful time, it's going to go off without a hitch,” Repp said.

The festival is a merging of national and local music all in downtown Tucson. Ten of the 30 performers are local artists.

"We know so many musicians in town we wanted to showcase them and give them an opportunity to come out,” Repp said.

A lot of the art around the festival grounds was done by Tucson artists.

“I think a bigger name festival like this with artists like Diplo and Jimmy Eat World, asking local people to come and contribute is fantastic,” said Harry Carlson, a local artist.

In addition to the visuals and music, plenty of local restaurants are expecting to gain business from the event -- whether they're surrounding the plaza or set up with a booth inside the festival itself.

“People will look to this as one of those first events back in the city," Repp said. "We’re really excited to be part of that and show everybody a good time.”

The festival gates open at 2p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Click here for everything you need to know.

