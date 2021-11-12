2021 DUSK Music Festival, what you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Diplo, Jimmy Eat World, Porter Robinson and Grouplove will play at the 2021 DUSK Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14 at Jacome Plaza.

Other artists include Yolanda Be Cool, VNSSA and Justin Martin.

Approximately 15,000 people are expected to attend the festival, if attendance is similar to previous years.

There is no official parking for the event in downtown Tucson. Ride shares, taxis, and public transportation like the Sunlink Streetcar and SunTran Bus lines are recommended for those planning to attend. Gates open at 2:00 pm both days.

Attendees must present a valid, government-issued ID to enter.

COVID VACCINE REQUIREMENTS

All attendees must show proof of vaccination OR show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that has been taken within 72 hours each day of attendance. Masks are suggested, but not required. See the full COVID-19 policy and waiver of liability.

BAG POLICY

The DUSK Music Festival has implemented a clear bag policy. A clear bag is defined as one that is full clear or colored clear plastic, vinyl, or mesh. The maximum bag size allowed is 15" x 15" x 5".

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the DUSK website or at the door, if the event is not sold out prior to gates opening.

WRISTBANDS

All attendees must have a valid wristband to enter. Wristbands can be picked up at will call, if they were not shipped prior to the event. The wristband will be used for all purchases at the festival. No cash will be accepted for any transaction.

FOOD AND DRINK

There will be food and drink vendors inside the festival. Festival vendors will NOT accept cash. Payments can only be made by connecting a festival wristband to a valid credit or debit card.

