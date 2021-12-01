Watch
Ducey to kick off holidays with lighting of Capitol tree

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 9:22 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 11:22:38-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A 25-foot-tall white pine will be lit for the first time in the lobby of the state Capitol’s executive tower in a celebration overseen by Gov. Doug Ducey marking the start of the holiday season.

Wednesday's lighting of the Capitol tree is annual tradition and brings together schoolchildren, state workers and the governor. This year’s celebration will feature Christmas carols sung by students from Chandler High School. Also on hand will be members of a crew who are rebuilding the old Capitol’s copper dome.

The Christmas Tree was harvested Nov. 19 on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Bear Canyon Lake by a state forestry crew.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

