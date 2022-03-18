Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ducey OKs letting Arizona dentists give cosmetic Botox shots

Botox
Sakchai Lalit/AP
A 32-year-old Thai woman, Nisakron Boonpun left, gets a Botox injection at Bangkok’s Yanhee Hospital, which houses one of the country’s best-known and largest beauty clinics. Wednesday, Oct.17, 2012. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Botox
Posted at 1:46 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 16:46:06-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is OK with dentists being able to handle those pesky wrinkles around your eyes by injecting Botox.

The Republican signed legislation allowing them to give shots of Botox or dermal fillers after it overwhelmingly passed the Legislature. Dentists testified that they're uniquely qualified to give Botox shots because of their training and experience. One said dentists are better qualified than those giving the shots at medical spas or at “Botox parties.”

Dentists can already use Botox for medical reasons but will be able to give it for cosmetic reasons when the legislation takes effect this summer. The bill was among more than a dozen Ducey signed Friday.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY