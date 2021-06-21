Watch
Ducey announces $2M in funding to restart Tucson Water treatment plant

Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 19:14:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's governor announced Monday that $2 million in state funding will go toward bringing the Tucson Airport Remediation Plant (TARP) back online.

According to a news release, Gov. Doug Ducey wants to make sure all Arizonans are receiving clean drinking water from the water plant.

“This funding will help Tucson Water bring an important water treatment facility back online and secure Tucson’s water supply for future generations. Every source of water in Arizona is critical as we face drought conditions and the risk of a drier future,” he said.

Earlier this month, it was announced that TARP would shut down to avoid contaminated water being released to the community.

TARP was built in 1994 to remove TCE from the water, but in recent years different chemicals known as PFAS have been on the rise coming into the facility.

"Tucson Water assures the public that contaminated water has not been served to customers from TARP. These measures are being pursued to protect public health, and to ensure no contaminants enter the drinking water system in the future," said the governor's office.

On June 30, city leaders will host a meeting with members of the public who may be concerned.

