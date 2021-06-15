City, state, federal officials to hold public meeting on PFAS water contamination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — City, state and federal officials are planning to speak to the general public next month about concerns over water contamination around the airport and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The meeting comes after news of the closure of the Tucson Remediation Project (TARP), which was built in the 90s to remove TCE from the water. City officials say groundwater entering the facility was reaching dangerous levels of contamination with chemicals called PFAS. Tucson Water says the pollutants are originating at the airport, and firefighting chemicals used at D-M may also play a role in contamination.

On June 30, city leaders will host a meeting with members of the public who may be concerned. Representatives from Tucson Water, the Department of Defense, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency will also be present.

The meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will be hosted on Zoom and is expected to last about an hour and a half.

Here are the details to join the meeting, via City Councilman Steve Kozachik's office:

Join Zoom Meeting - June 30, 6 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82963073142?pwd=Zm9VMHV1bjduYWFGY0N2MERMeWVIZz09 [lnks.gd]

Meeting ID: 829 6307 3142

Passcode: 129988