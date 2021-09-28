Driver seriously injured when truck hits train near Old Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A truck driver was seriously injured when his vehicle hit a train Tuesday.
According to Pima County Sheriff's deputy James Allerton, the driver hit the train in the 9400 block of South Old Nogales Highway.
The driver was hospitalized. There were no road blockages.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter