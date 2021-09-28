Watch
Driver seriously injured when truck hits train near Old Nogales Highway

Posted at 12:29 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 15:29:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A truck driver was seriously injured when his vehicle hit a train Tuesday.

According to Pima County Sheriff's deputy James Allerton, the driver hit the train in the 9400 block of South Old Nogales Highway.

The driver was hospitalized. There were no road blockages.

