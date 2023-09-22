Driver sentenced to 25 years-to-life in 2021 southside red light-running DUI crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jesus Ismael Rodriguez was sentenced Friday afternoon for the 2021 traffic incident death of 24-year-old Reina Alexis Cota.

Rodriguez was found guilty on a number of charges last month, including first degree murder and DUI. He will serve a sentence of 25 years to life for Cota's murder, concurrent with 1.5 years each for charges of criminal damages and fleeing from law enforcement.

The crash occurred at the intersection of East Bilby Road and South Campbell Avenue, where police determined Rodriguez ran a red light, striking Cota's car and killing her. TPD confirmed Rodriguez was impaired at the time.



Rodriguez will serve an additional sentence of 7.5 years for aggravated assault should he be released after 25 years served.

