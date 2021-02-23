Man faces murder charges in deadly south side crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on the south side early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of S. Campbell Ave. and E. Bilby Rd. around 12:40 a.m. for a report of a serious-injury crash involving two passenger vehicles, according to TPD. Upon arrival, the driver of a white 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Reina Alexis Cota. Next of kin was notified.

The driver of a red 1998 Jeep Cherokee was taken to Banner UMC with minor injuries, TPD says. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Jesus Ismael Rodriguez.

Detectives responded to continue the investigation, where it was determined Rodriguez was traveling eastbound on Bilby, and as he was approaching the intersection at Campbell, he failed to stop at the red light, ultimately colliding with Cota's vehicle as she was traveling northbound going through a green light, according to TPD.

A DUI officer responded and determined Rodriguez was impaired at the time of the crash.

He was booked in to Pima County Jail.

Rodriguez is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangerment and criminal damage.

The investigation is ongoing.