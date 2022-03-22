Driver claims blackout, having no memory of double bicycle fatality hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man accused of killing a couple out on a morning bike ride is admitting alcohol and cannabis consumption may have something to do with it.

However, 26-year-old Ryan Machado claims he has no recollection of the entire event.

According to a court document obtained by KGUN 9:

Mr. Machado admitted to driving and also consuming alcohol and marijuana the prior evening.



Mr Machado claims to have blacked out while driving and did not recall the collision.



Damage sustained to both victim bicycles are estimated to be $7,900.

This incident happened Saturday morning on Sunrise Drive and Pontatoc Road.

Pima County Sheriff's Deputies confirmed 74-year-old Kenneth Cook and 62-year-old Gretchen Cook died at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that a blue Cadillac Escalade left the area. They used this information to track down Machado a short a time later.

Authorities are holding Machado on a $100,000 cash bond for manslaughter.

