Drive-thru dinosaur attraction coming to Pima County Fairgrounds in April

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A drive-thru dinosaur event is stomping its way to the Tucson area in April.

"Jurassic Quest" will run at the Pima County Fairgrounds from April 9 to April 18.

Life-size models of more than 80 dinosaurs are part of the exhibit.

The attraction will beopen from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. It will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more information, click here.

Tickets start at $49 per vehicle. You can buy them here.