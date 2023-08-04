Drachman Montessori K-8 Magnet School embraces the Montessori Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drachman Montessori K-8 Magnet School stands out for its progressive methods as students head back to school.

With multi-age classrooms, hands-on learning, and technology integration, it promotes comprehensive growth.

Principal Dr. Jesús Celaya aims to inspire students to embrace their cosmic tasks and make a positive impact on the world.

"We don't chase achievement scores with state testing," Principal Dr. Jesús Celaya said. "That's one aspect of what we produce. but we really want to foster this experience where we are having the kids learn their cosmic task in Montessori, it's kind of like their role on Earth. Even as young as five coming up to 13, we want to get a sense of how they can better the world through what they learn on our campus."



This year, 330 students will experience the distinctive Montessori way, setting the school apart in the district.

