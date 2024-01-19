ADOT: 'Law enforcement situation' leads to massive I-10 backup during evening commute hours
All lanes now open
ADOT says the backup on I-10 near South Park has led to massive backups during the evening commute hours. We will have more information at kgun9.com when it becomes available.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 20:20:26-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A look at traffic this Thursday evening from our weather cam: According to ADOT, the backup was caused by an earlier "law enforcement situation" near I-10 and Kino Parkway.
ADOT spokespeople tell us all lanes are now open in both directions.
KGUN 9 will provide more information when it becomes available.
