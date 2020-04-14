Menu

DPS trooper involved in shooting near Headley and Valencia

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a shooting Monday night. Photo courtesy of Google Maps.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Apr 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-14 11:24:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a shooting Monday night.

According to the department, the shooting happened at 9:40 p.m. near Valencia and Headley Roads.

No one was injured in the incident.

