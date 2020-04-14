DPS trooper involved in shooting near Headley and Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a shooting Monday night.
According to the department, the shooting happened at 9:40 p.m. near Valencia and Headley Roads.
No one was injured in the incident.
