DPS: One dead in I-10 and Grant Road wreck Monday

One person died in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 near Grant Monday. Photo via ADOT.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Sep 27, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person died in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 near Grant Monday.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the westbound freeway would be closed during the investigation.

Oracle and Silverbell worked as alternates to I-10.

