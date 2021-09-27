DPS: One dead in I-10 and Grant Road wreck Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person died in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 near Grant Monday.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the westbound freeway would be closed during the investigation.
Oracle and Silverbell worked as alternates to I-10.
