DPS: Man killed in Saturday wreck on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A driver was killed in an Interstate 10 crash Saturday.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 48-year-old Brian Bausch was driving a 2009 Dodge pickup when he was sideswiped by a Suzuki entering eastbound Interstate 10 near Kino Parkway.
Bausch lost control and crashed into a cement pillar.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.