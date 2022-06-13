DPS: Man killed in Saturday wreck on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A driver was killed in an Interstate 10 crash Saturday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 48-year-old Brian Bausch was driving a 2009 Dodge pickup when he was sideswiped by a Suzuki entering eastbound Interstate 10 near Kino Parkway.

Bausch lost control and crashed into a cement pillar.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates.