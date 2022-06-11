Fatal crash leads to closure of I-10 Eastbound in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tucson are closed.

ADOT says the closure is due to a crash at South Kino Parkway near milepost 263.

The public is asked to find an alternate route because delays are expected.

Westbound lanes are unaffected.

Currently, there is no estimated time for eastbound lanes to be reopened.

Officers say the vehicle reported was a pickup hauling a horse trailer, and information received shows this will be a fatal collision.

When more information comes in, KGUN 9 will update this article.

