DPS in pursuit of car with grapplers after failing to stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a pursuit on I-10 near Orange Grove.
According to DPS, the driver failed to yield and stopped the car with a grappler eastbound I-10 from milepost 236.
The driver was taken into custody.
