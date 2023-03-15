Watch Now
DPS in pursuit of car with grapplers after failing to stop

DPS
Posted at 7:39 PM, Mar 14, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a pursuit on I-10 near Orange Grove.

According to DPS, the driver failed to yield and stopped the car with a grappler eastbound I-10 from milepost 236.

The driver was taken into custody.

