DPS: 30-year-old man, 50-year-old woman die in I-10 head-on crash near Picacho Peak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety released the names of people who died in a Wednesday wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak.

According to DPS, the wreck happened at 3:52 .m. Ernesto Molina, 30, drove a Chevrolet sedan the wrong way on eastbound I-10 when he hit a Hyundai sedan driven by 50-year-old Kimberly Skelley head-on.

Both drivers died at the scene.

