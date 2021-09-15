2 dead in wrong-way crash near Picacho Peak, I-10 EB shut down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 are closed due to a wrong-way crash that killed two people near Picacho Peak Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at milepost 222 at 3:53 p.m.

DPS troopers are on the scene investigating.

There is no estimated time for the area to reopen. All traffic must exit at milepost 219.

Stay with KGUN 9 and KGUN9.com for more traffic alerts.

*UPDATE* All traffic must exit at Exit 219 (Picacho Peak).



Check your route before heading out with the AZ 511 and ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/kUvoqCgy3s#I10 #AzTraffic https://t.co/8LwjxYDNK6 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 15, 2021

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

